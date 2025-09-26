News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 26, 2025 10:35 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2025 10:36 AM
Blank Space –The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Show Comes to The Center in Bartlesville
Tom Davis
At The Center in Bartlesville on Tuesday, September 30, at 7pm, is where the magic of Taylor Swift will come to life in a dazzling explosion of music and energy as Blank Space –The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Show takes the stage.
Blank Space is more than just a tribute – it’s a journey into the incredible world of Taylor Swift’s chart-topping hits and unforgettable melodies. Olivia Mojica embodies Taylor’s spirit with every note as this ensemble of talented musicians brings the Taylor Swift experience to Bartlesville.
Olivia tells Bartlesville Radio that this is a show for those who could not attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour due to location or cost. She said many moms with young girls often come to this show and just have fun.
Valerie Hulse with The Center invited all "Swifties--old and young" - to the pre-festivities the night of the with refreshments, friends bracelet making, face painting and more with your show ticket.
Tickets prices range from $20.00 - $30.00. More ticket information can be found at https://secure.ticketsage.net/websales.aspx?u=bartlesville&evtid=20587
Blank Space Tribute is not endorsed by or in any way affiliated with TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities.
« Back to News