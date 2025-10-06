Posted: Oct 06, 2025 12:54 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 12:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The 21st annual National Indian Taco Championship was held in Pawhuska on Saturday. There were 20 vendors competing for the best indian taco and after the judging was complete, Who's Got the Beans was the champion. Rez Chicks was the second place finisher and Kyla Van Zile Noah placed third. The people's choice award went to The Jones Girlz.