Posted: Oct 06, 2025 2:57 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 2:57 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata City Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night at the Nowata Fire Department.

According to an agenda, the Commissioners will discuss and appropriate action on multiple items involving the Nowata Fire Department, the excise tax on storage and personal property and possibly enter an executive session for a performance evaluation of the City Manager.

The Nowata Municipal Authority will discuss a lease-purchase agreement for a Freightliner fire truck.

The commissioners will also hear and review reports from multiple department heads.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. from the Nowata Fire Department, located at 425 S. Cedar Street.