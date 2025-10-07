Posted: Oct 07, 2025 5:56 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2025 6:20 AM

Tom Davis

Lonnie Swift of Barnsdall was killed in a chemical plant explosion in Pryor on October 4. Swift's family tells our news partners at KOTV News on 6 that Lonnie had been working in the oil and gas industry for 40 years and was doing the job he had started only 3 days ago when the blast occurred.

The Mayes County Sheriff's Office hasn’t said what caused it, but it is referring to it an industrial accident. An investigation into the explosion continues.

The family says Lonnie will be laid to rest at a Bartlesville Funeral Home. A GoFundMe account has been established by the family with funeral costs, click here.