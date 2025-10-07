Posted: Oct 07, 2025 9:46 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2025 10:28 AM

Tom Davis

A student of classic Country music with the swagger of early Rock ‘n’ Roll, the Fort Worth, Texas native Drake Milligan is an electrifying entertainer who cites George Strait and Elvis Presley – the King of Country and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll – as musical heroes, and his unique twist of traditional Country has been embraced by fans, peers and the media alike.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Drake talked about some of his career highlight and about his upcoming concert at Cain's Ballroom on October 9th to raise money for the Jimmie L. Dean Sholarship Foundation. Tickets are available at https://www.drakemilligan.com/tour/

Drake Milligan burst onto the national music stage entering the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart at #5 after dominating iTunes with his debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, charting back-to-back #1 hits on the iTunes Country Songs Chart, #1 on iTunes All-Genre Chart and reclaimed the #1 spot on iTunes Country Albums Chart, all while simultaneously holding positions #1, #2, #3 and #5 on iTunes Country Video Chart.

Milligan has performed on American Idol, America's Got Talent, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach and CMA Music Festival, and earned high praise from People, BBC, USA Today, Parade, American Songwriter, CMT.com, Billboard, ET, Access Hollywood, Cosmopolitan, Cowgirl Magazine and Taste of Country.

Milligan is also an actor. He portrayed Elvis Presley in the CMT series Sun Records.