Posted: Oct 07, 2025 10:27 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2025 10:27 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen called into Bartlesville Radio for our monthly podcast to talk about the government shutdown.

Brecheen said, "All the different times where Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has talked about why shutdown would be bad, and why he falls into this opposite position currently, is because he's facing a primary threat from AOC (US Rep. Alexadria Ocassio Cortez) . He added, "Shumer supported and pushed for a clean continuing resolution back in the spring."

Brecheen explained, "We're in the enhanced COVID-era spending, because we've never been able to get the seven Democrats we've needed to return spending levels where it was before enhanced in COVID--30% less than now." He added, "We're talking about still inflated budgets. They've been more than happy 13 different times to vote for a CR, and then all of a sudden, they don't want to, and the leadership is looking for anything they can, because of Shumer's primary concerns with AOC, trying to appease the left side of his base by being able to look like he's fighting President Trump."