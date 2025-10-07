Posted: Oct 07, 2025 10:58 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2025 10:59 AM

Tom Davis

Dewey Western Heritage Weekdend is Saturday, October 11, in Downtown Dewey. Before the festival gets going, The Dewey Hotel is hosting a free western movie on Friday evening, Ocotber 10, outdoors at 7:30pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joe Sears with The Dewey Hotel said they will be showing Annie Get Your Gun on the north side of the historic building on an inflatable screen with seating provided. You can purchase snack items and even make a donation for the hote's upkeep, if you'd like.

Also on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Richar Hinrich with the Wild West Show at Heritage Day on Saturday,said the day will feature music, vendors, food, a free bounce house, free wagon rides, and a free mechanical bull.

The Wild West Show, with The One Armed Bandit and more, is at 6pm Saturday. $10 for adults, under get in free.

All day Saturday, you can shop Dewey's antique stores and explore the Tom Mix Museum and the historic Dewey Hotel. It all kicks off at 10 am.