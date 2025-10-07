Posted: Oct 07, 2025 2:13 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2025 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department is hosting a FAFSA and College Application night at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 29th at 102 Buffalo Ave. in Hominy. Seniors in the Johnson O' Malley Program are encouraged to attend the event so that they can get information on financial aid and other resources to help pay for school.