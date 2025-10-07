Posted: Oct 07, 2025 2:16 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2025 2:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking into a truck and stealing a lunchbox.

31-year-old Adrian Strickland was charged on Tuesday with third-degree burglary.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Strickland allegedly opened the passenger side door of the truck and stole the lunchbox. The box along with the food inside was allegedly worth $120.

Strickland previously pleaded guilty in 2019 to child endangerment and DUI in Canadian County.

Strickland will appear in court again on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $1,500.