Posted: Oct 07, 2025 2:39 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2025 2:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with pending felony drug charges now faces additional misdemeanor drug charges.

44-year-old Joseph Allison was charged on Monday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Allison was allegedly a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at Lupa Ave. and Margarita Ave. After a K9 assist Allison was searched, and was allegedly in possession of a glass pipe and approximately three grams of methamphetamine.

Allison was charged in August for bringing contraband into jail, after being placed into custody during a special operations raid at 601 N. Johnstone Ave. We have the full story from the Johnstone search on our website.

Allison will appear in court again on the misdemeanor charge on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. He posted a $500 bond.