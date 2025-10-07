Posted: Oct 07, 2025 2:45 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2025 2:45 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening a Walmart employee.

52-year-old Richard Lirette was charged on Monday with threatening to perform an act of violence. Lirette also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer in a separate matter.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 23, 2024, Lirette allegedly attempted to enter the Bartlesville Walmart around 5 a.m. before the store was open. After being asked to leave, Lirette allegedly threatened to “knock out” the victim.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 3, 2025, Lirette allegedly attempted to hide in a vehicle from authorities due to an outstanding warrant. Lirette was allegedly uncooperative with authorities before being placed into custody.

Lirette was convicted in April for molesting a motor vehicle, a felony.

Lirette will appear in court again on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. He posted a $5,000 bond.