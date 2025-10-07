Posted: Oct 07, 2025 2:49 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2025 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Woolaroc's Fall Traders Encampment rolls into its second week beginning this Thursday. With Woolaroc being open 100 years, organizers decided to make this year's event a two-week event.

This yearly setup brings traders and re-enactors from across the country to go back in time to the 1840s and see what a settlement would look like. The camp is open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to visit with those in the camp and watch competitions throughout the preserve. No additional charge is required.

This will be taking place at Woolaroc's Museum and Wildlife Preserve this weekend in addition to Gathering at the Roc, a story we will have more on later in the week.