Posted: Oct 08, 2025 9:18 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2025 9:18 AM

Tom Davis

Family fun, a little history, food, lots of entertainment, a wild west show and stampeding longhorns must mean one thing: The Dewey Western Heritage Days is coming!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Richard Hinrich with the Wild West Show at Dewey Western Heritage Day on Saturday, the day will feature music, vendors, food, a free bounce house, free wagon rides, and a free mechanical bull.

All day Saturday, you can shop Dewey's antique stores and explore the Tom Mix Museum and the historic Dewey Hotel. It all kicks off at 10 am.

The parade will start at 5pm with the annual longhorn cattle drive through downtown.