Posted: Oct 08, 2025 9:26 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2025 9:26 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School’s Homecoming Parade will take the streets of downtown Bartlesville on Thursday evening.

The parade steps off at 6 p.m. from the Phillips 66 parking lot, and then make its way east on Frank Phillips Boulevard before turning south on Cherokee Avenue.

The parade route will then turn west on Fifth Street to Keeler Avenue, before heading back to the Phillips 66 parking lot.

Streets on the parade route will be closed to traffic at 5:15 p.m.