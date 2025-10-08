Posted: Oct 08, 2025 9:30 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2025 9:30 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Education Promise will receive additional support to reach students and improve educational outcomes thanks to a $4,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest Wealth Management senior trust officer Aaron Tesavis, commercial lender Rachelle Wilson and Arvest community development representative Earl Sears presented the check to Bartlesville Education Promise board members Martin Garber and Vanessa Drummond.

“It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Tesavis sad. “Bartlesville Education Promise continues to enhance learning and guide students to achieve high school graduation.”

Bartlesville Education Promise works with local students and public schools to identify unmet needs and then develop appropriate programs with the goal of improving graduation rates and readiness for higher education, technical school or full-time employment.

“The board of the Bartlesville Education Promise truly appreciates the support from the Arvest Foundation,” Garber said. “This support will go a long way to help over 5,000 Bartlesville students improve their education this school year.”