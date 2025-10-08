Posted: Oct 08, 2025 1:48 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2025 3:42 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly breaking a lock off of a water meter.

44-year-old Jerry Goolsbey, Jr. was charged on Wednesday with tampering with utilities.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, City of Bartlesville employees allegedly observed a Bartlesville residence to be using water under a closed account. One employee allegedly stated that a lock they installed on a water meter was missing.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Goolsbey, Jr. allegedly told authorities that he did not know why there was a lock on the water meter. A sworn affidavit from the BPD states that there have been previous interactions between police and Goolsbey, Jr. about tampering with the water meter.

Goolsbey, Jr. will appear in court again on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. He posted a $2,000 bond.