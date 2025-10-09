Posted: Oct 09, 2025 6:54 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2025 6:54 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator Lankford called into Bartlesville Radio for our monthly podcast to talk about the government shutdown.

Senator Lanford blames the shutdown squarely on the Democrats, who he says, "feels the political need to resist president Trump."

Sen. Lankford says the major driver in the mess is that the Democrats want to continue spending COVID money for Obamacare even though the pandemic has been over for some time.

You can listen to the entire podcast below.