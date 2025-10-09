Posted: Oct 09, 2025 10:16 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2025 10:16 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Housing Department will soon be applying for a community development block grant thanks to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This funding will help low to moderate income families improve communities and housing conditions for tribal members.

Before they apply for this grant, they are asking for input from the public by holding three meetings. One is being held at the Wakon Iron Chapel on Tuesday, October 21. The other is being held the next day at the Hominy Village Community Center. The final meeting will be held on Thursday, November 6 at the Wakon Iron Chapel.

A survey is also available online by going to the Osage Nation website. Osage Nation Housing Director Brandon Wallace had this to say on the importance of taking the survey:

“The best way to find out our communities needs is to go directly to the source. This is an invitation to come voice your needs to give us the tools to work to meet those needs.”

For more information, you can call 918-287-5310.