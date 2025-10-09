Posted: Oct 09, 2025 3:17 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2025 3:17 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Arvest Foundation announced on Thursday that they have provided a $3,000 grant to Ray of Hope. The grant will support upgrades to better serve their partners and clients.

Arvest Wealth Management Trust Officer Brandy Robles presented the check to Ray of Hope Executive Director Rhonda Hudson.

Robles said, “Ray of Hope continues to provide unmatched resources to those in our community who are often overlooked…It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

Hudson said, “We are grateful for the Arvest Foundation's ongoing commitment to Ray of Hope's programs…This funding will provide technology upgrades critical to supporting our mission by enhancing communication and strengthening collaboration with our community partners.”

Ray of Hope was founded in 2005 to support children and families impacted by abuse.