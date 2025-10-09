Posted: Oct 09, 2025 3:23 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2025 3:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

Citizens of Washington County had their first look at the newly completed Emergency Operations Center on Bison Road Thursday after two years of construction.

The nearly $7 million facility includes three buildings — An 8,000-square-foot command center, a 9,000-square-foot fire station and a 6,000-square-foot warehouse.

Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says Washington County has come a long way from the days of housing the EOC in rented facilities