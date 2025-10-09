Posted: Oct 09, 2025 3:36 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2025 3:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Gathering at the Roc car show is here once again. Car enthusiasts will get to show off their rides and spectators will get to look at classic cars at Woolaroc on Saturday, but there is much more going on aside from that.

In addition to the Thursday night welcome party and music in downtown Bartlesville, cars will be riding throughout Osage County on Friday. Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney hopes this will be a positive economic impact for the community.