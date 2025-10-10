Posted: Oct 10, 2025 2:47 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2025 2:47 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Barnsdall man is facing criminal charges after allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

42-year-old Waylon Wall was charged on Friday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 7, authorities performed a traffic stop on Wall for allegedly having a broken windshield. After a K9 assist, authorities allegedly spotted drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities allegedly confiscated 2.2 grams of methamphetamine.

Wall has been previously convicted of felony possession of CDS.

Wall will appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. He posted a $1,000 bond.