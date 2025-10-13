Posted: Oct 13, 2025 10:06 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2025 10:06 AM

Tom Davis

Celebrate Giving is a community service event presented by the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville to promote and reward non-profit organizations for the vital services they provide.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Karen Wilson with Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville said, This year's Celebrate Giving event will be held on Thursday, November 6, 4:30 – 7 pm at a new venue: Washington Park Mall." Karen said that the mall offers more space for organization booths and visitors.

The event is free and open to everyone in the community. There will be hosts and maps at each mall entrance to direct visitors to booths and to tables to get a door prize ticket.

46 non-profits, including 8 new organizations, will have booths up and down the mall corridors. They will be educating visitors about their mission & services, offering goodies & gifts, raffling baskets, promoting upcoming events, recruiting volunteers and competing to win prizes.

Cash prizes will be awarded to organizations selected by guest judges for booth decorations based upon creativity and portraying their missions.

Karen said, "The BFF (Bartlesville Fan Favorite) contest will once again collect votes in decorated containers and there will be contests for container decoration and for collecting the most votes." She added, "A new twist this year is that the voting will be with cash instead of tickets. Containers will be displayed around the fountain in the center of the mall."

Another addition this year is more door prizes plus each door prize winner will choose an organization to receive an additional cash prize.

This event will be fast-paced and loads of fun. Karen said that the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville will literally be awarding prizes almost every ten minutes throughout the evening. Robert Reeves will be your emcee.