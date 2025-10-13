Posted: Oct 13, 2025 11:12 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2025 12:48 PM

Chase Almy

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its 2025–2026 season with a vibrant celebration titled “Ready, Set, POPS!” on Saturday, October 18, at 7:30 p.m. inside the Bartlesville Community Center. Under the direction of Maestro Lauren, the season opener promises a lively blend of pops, Broadway hits, movie scores, and light classical favorites — a hallmark of the orchestra’s dynamic and crowd-pleasing performances.

Adding a special local connection to the night, Bartlesville native Caitlyn Caughell will return home to join the orchestra as a featured performer. Caughell, who recently became the new Managing Director of the Bartlesville Community Center, brings years of Broadway experience from New York City to the stage. Her homecoming performance is expected to be a highlight of the evening, blending world-class talent with hometown pride.

Tickets for “Ready, Set, POPS!” range from $36 to $56 and are available through October 18. Season tickets for the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra’s full 2025–2026 lineup are also on sale, priced between $156 and $256. With its mix of show tunes, cinematic favorites, and classic selections, this concert is shaping up to be a festive start to the symphony’s new season.