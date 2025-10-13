Posted: Oct 13, 2025 1:32 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2025 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

A petition was circulated and that petition received enough signatures to force a vote on the way Pawhuska residents vote for council members. Currently, there are four wards and one at large seat, but everyone in the city can vote in each election regardless of what ward you live in.

The petition is attempting to eliminate the ward system so that anybody could run for office once a council member's term is up. This has caused differing opinions within the city and for those who sit on the council. Here is the issue ward four council member Rodger Milleson sees with a potential change to the city charter.