Pawhuska
Posted: Oct 13, 2025 2:08 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2025 2:08 PM
Pawhuska Holding City Council Meeting Tuesday
Ty Loftis
A city council meeting is scheduled in Pawhuska on Tuesday evening a the community center. At that meeting, City Manager Carol Jones is expected to give an update following the findings of the 2024 fiscal year audit. The council will also be given more information regarding the structural issues of the old firehouse behind city hall.
There will be discussion to consider approving an amendment from 4Paws animal shelter regarding pickup fees and service fees. Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney is also expected to give a report.
Tuesday's city council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the community center for those interested in attending.
