Posted: Oct 13, 2025 2:08 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2025 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

A city council meeting is scheduled in Pawhuska on Tuesday evening a the community center. At that meeting, City Manager Carol Jones is expected to give an update following the findings of the 2024 fiscal year audit. The council will also be given more information regarding the structural issues of the old firehouse behind city hall.

There will be discussion to consider approving an amendment from 4Paws animal shelter regarding pickup fees and service fees. Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney is also expected to give a report.