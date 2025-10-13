Posted: Oct 13, 2025 2:30 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2025 2:30 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening and following someone.

55-year-old Esteban Hererra III was charged on Monday with stalking.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Hererra III allegedly sent threatening voice messages to the victim, and would allegedly wait for the victim in the parking lot of their employment.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, over multiple days in September, Hererra III allegedly confronted the victim inside the victim’s workplace and allegedly followed the victim around in his car.

Hererra III will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. He posted a $10,000 bond.