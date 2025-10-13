Posted: Oct 13, 2025 2:38 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2025 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office has released their service call log and crime report stats sheet for September. In total, there were 7,061 calls for service and of that 978 of them were calls to 911.

In September, 81 arrests were made and 261 inmates were housed at the jail throughout the month. There were 35 property crimes reported and 22 violent crimes consisting of things such as assault and robbery. Additionally, there were 11 domestic disturbance cases, nine drug or alcohol related arrests and seven assault cases.