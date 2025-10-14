Posted: Oct 14, 2025 1:25 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2025 1:25 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Ramona man is facing a felony charge after allegedly shooting down a drone belonging to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).

33-year-old Garrett Wagoner was charged on Tuesday with malicious injury to property.

According to the Ramona Police Department, Wagoner was allegedly working in the backyard of his residence when he took a 12-gauge shotgun and shot down the drone. The drone allegedly had multiple pellet holes in it and was damaged beyond repair.

According to the Ramona Police Department, the drone was worth approximately $30,000.

Wagoner will appear in court again on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.