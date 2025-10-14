Posted: Oct 14, 2025 2:09 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2025 2:09 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a police officer and striking a security camera.

19-year-old Christopher Pullins, Jr. was charged on Tuesday with assault and battery on a police officer. Pullins, Jr. also faces charges of disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

According to the Dewey Police Department, on Oct. 12, Pullins, Jr. allegedly got into an altercation with someone at a Dewey residence. Pullins, Jr. and another suspect, allegedly identified as Jasmine Sanderson, allegedly yelled slurs toward the residence.

According to the Dewey Police Department, Pullins, Jr. allegedly threw rocks at the residence two separate times and allegedly hit a security camera on the front porch. Pullins, Jr. allegedly walked back to an officer’s patrol vehicle and attempted to open the passenger door.

Sanderson was charged on Monday with threatening to perform an act of violence, a misdemeanor.

Pullins, Jr. will appear in court again on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.