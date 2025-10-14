Posted: Oct 14, 2025 2:21 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2025 2:21 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

46-year-old Omar Parks was charged on Monday with felony DUI, operating a vehicle with an expired tag and driving with a license revoked.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities stopped Parks for having an expired license plate. Once authorities arrived at the vehicle, Parks allegedly showed multiple signs of intoxication. Parks allegedly admitted to drinking before operating the vehicle.

Parks was convicted in 2024 to feloniously pointing a firearm and two counts of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. He has been previously convicted of DUI.

Parks will appear in court again on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.