Posted: Oct 14, 2025 2:32 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2025 2:32 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly possessing fentanyl.

44-year-old Raymond Lowe II was charged on Tuesday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 13, Lowe II was allegedly stopped on Armstrong Ave. for not having a rear reflector light on his bicycle. Dispatch discovered an outstanding warrant for Lowe II, and after a thorough search, authorities allegedly found 0.2 grams of fentanyl inside Lowe’s flashlight.

Lowe II pleaded guilty to possession of CDS in May in a separate matter.

Lowe II will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $2,500.