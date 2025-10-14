News
Bartlesville History Museum Hosting Spooktacular Walk
Leading up to Halloween, the Bartlesville Area History Museum will be putting together its annual spooktacular walk next Friday. From 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. kids 10 and under will be able to go through the museum, find candy and win various other prizes. The family-friendly event is free, but supplies are limited until they run out.
While walking around the museum, families will be able to check out the latest exhibit on outlaws and their connections to the area. That will be on display through January. The Bartlesville Area History Museum is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located on the fifth floor of city hall. Admission is always free, but donations are always appreciated. For more information, you can call 918-338-4290.
