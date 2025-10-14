News
Pawhuska
Posted: Oct 14, 2025 7:06 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2025 7:06 PM
City Charter Changes Coming to Pawhuska Elections
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska residents went to the polls on Tuesday and voted to change the current city charter regarding how council members are elected. With just over 65 percent of the vote, Pawhuska voters came out in support of the proposition while nearly 35 percent opposed the proposition.
As things currently stand, there are four wards in Pawhuska and one at large seat. That ward map will be eliminated and all five seats will become at large, thus meaning anyone in town can run for office no matter where they live when a council members term expires.
Mayor Steve Tolson's term is up in 2026. Two other council members will be up for re-election in 2027 and the other two members will see their term expire in 2028. In total, 342 people voted in Tuesday evening's election.
