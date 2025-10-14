Posted: Oct 14, 2025 7:06 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2025 7:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska residents went to the polls on Tuesday and voted to change the current city charter regarding how council members are elected. With just over 65 percent of the vote, Pawhuska voters came out in support of the proposition while nearly 35 percent opposed the proposition.

As things currently stand, there are four wards in Pawhuska and one at large seat. That ward map will be eliminated and all five seats will become at large, thus meaning anyone in town can run for office no matter where they live when a council members term expires.