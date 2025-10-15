Posted: Oct 15, 2025 5:39 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2025 5:39 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville’s creative community is coming together this season for the Winter Artisan Fair, a celebration of local craftsmanship, artistry, and community spirit. Presented by Ragtag Resilience, Lunette, and Cooper & Mill, the fair will take place on October 18 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Cooper & Mill, located at 200 Dewey Ave. in Bartlesville.

Visitors can expect to find a wide variety of unique, handmade gifts, clothing, and food, along with a vibrant mix of local vendors and vintage vinyl. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover one-of-a-kind treasures, from hand-crafted jewelry and cozy knitwear to delicious homemade goods.

Featured artisans include Art of Joy, Twisted Root, Hank & James Co, Lorena Woosypiti, Sand Creek Farms, Delacree Designs, Screaming Earth Records, India House Bartlesville, Mia Knight, Addie Jo in Stitches, Boho Breezy, and Dulci di Mundi by Patty. With new vendors featured each month, the Winter Artisan Fair promises something fresh and inspiring every time. Whether you’re shopping for a holiday gift or treating yourself to something special, it’s a warm and welcoming way to support local makers and enjoy the season.