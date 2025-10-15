Posted: Oct 15, 2025 10:53 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2025 10:53 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville High School Choir Fall Concert is set for Tuedsay,October 21, at 7pm at the BHS Fine Arts Center. The admission is free.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville High School Seniors Ryker Burch, Evan Ortiz, Karina Kempf, Alana Jackson, and Eli Pendergraft talked about the show.

Evan said, "It is free to the public, family friendly, family friendly, and it's in the Bartlesville High School Auditorium."

Alana said, "The majority of what we are singing is about love, except for one of the pieces the jazz choir is singing, and then a song called Father Thunder, which is being sang for District and the All State competition."

Karina said, "For one of the songs, which it's a Chinese piece, and we have a celloist with it. I think also learning a Chinese folk song was so fun because like we don't ever get to speak like that at all."

Eli said,"We have a big finale with eight player brass section from the band. We're teaming up with the band."

Evan added, "We're singing Song Arising, which was actually written for by Joseph Martin, which was he dedicated that song to Bartlesville High School."