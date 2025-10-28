Posted: Oct 28, 2025 8:50 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2025 9:56 AM

Tom Davis

KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM's 2025 Green Country Christmas will kick-off at Cherokee Casino-Ramona on Tuesday evening.

You can be one of the first to get your Green Country Christmas tickets at the Cherokee Casino. 104.9 KRIG will be on site from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. to pass out tickets for your chance to win cash or merchandise prizes during Green Country Christmas on Tuesday, December 18. You can get your tickets just inside the door across from the Player's Club.

Then, on Saturday, November 1, you'll be able to get your Green Country Christmas tickets at particpating LOCAL businesses as you "Shop at Home for the Holidays" with KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 – KYFM 100.1 – KRIG 104.9 – KPGM 1500/99.1's Green Country Christmas. You could win thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise with these little green tickets.

Although our Major Prize Drawing isn't until Thursday, December 18, 2021, you can start winning daily prizes starting on Monday, November 17. The more tickets you have, the greater the chance you will be a winner!