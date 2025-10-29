Posted: Oct 29, 2025 6:53 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2025 6:53 AM

Chase Almy

Dylan Alexander was convicted Monday of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country in the death of Kevin Holden, following a weeklong federal trial. He was acquitted of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter charges, according to court records.

The case stemmed from a February 2 incident in which officers with the Bartlesville Police Department responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway near West 20th Street and South Armstrong Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Holden suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation quickly identified Dylan Alexander as a suspect, and he was taken into custody in Nowata County shortly after the shooting.

Because both Alexander and Holden are Native American, the case fell under federal jurisdiction and was prosecuted in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Sentencing for Alexander has not yet been scheduled. He faces up to eight years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter conviction.