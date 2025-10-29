Posted: Oct 29, 2025 9:23 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2025 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

Brandon Wade grew up in Copan, Oklahoma, which is in Washington County near the Kansas border. He is a Democrat candidate for Oklahoma Congressional District 2 who comes from Rural Oklahoma and understands rural issues, such as the importance of our economy, the cost of living and our public schools.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Wade said he wants to help families locally who will be affected should the federal food assistances SNAP benefits fail to be funded by congress in the next few days. Wade invited everyone to Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville Thursday evening, October 30, at 6pm for a meet and greet ahead of the Washington County Democrats meeting at 7pm and bring canned foods with you to be donated to local help agencies to be distributed to those who may be losing their benefits