Posted: Oct 29, 2025 12:52 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2025 12:52 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly leaving children unattended in a vehicle.

26-year-old Bailey Fesler was charged on Wednesday with child neglect.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Tuesday, Oct. 28, Fesler allegedly left two minor children unattended in her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The vehicle was allegedly left unlocked and was running.

One of the children allegedly left in the car was nine months old.

Fesler will appear in court again on Friday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $15,000.