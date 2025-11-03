Posted: Nov 03, 2025 2:02 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 2:02 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Wann man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles.

34-year-old Taylor Watt was charged on Monday with two counts of third-degree burglary.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Watt was allegedly spotted in the parking lot of a repair shop testing car door handles and entering two vehicles. Watt allegedly hid under a vehicle once authorities arrived and attempted to flee the scene. Watt was detained at a Bartlesville Braum’s.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Watt allegedly took loose change and a key fob from the vehicles.

Watt has been previously convicted of burglary.

Watt will appear in court again on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.