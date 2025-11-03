Posted: Nov 03, 2025 2:24 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 2:24 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly evading police.

37-year-old Shasta Blevins was charged with endangering others while eluding police and driving with an improper tag.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities attempted to stop Blevins due to a tinted license plate cover. Blevins allegedly had both front windows rolled down and failed to yield to authorities.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Blevins allegedly drove through spike strips and failed to yield at multiple intersections, nearly resulting in a collision. Blevins allegedly pulled over near Adams Blvd. and Elm Ave.

Blevins will appear in court again on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $25,000.