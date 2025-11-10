Posted: Nov 10, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2025 2:31 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with pending felony charges faces an additional charge.

52-year-old Richard Lirette was charged on Monday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities placed Lirette under arrest due to an outstanding warrant. During a search of Lirette, authorities allegedly confiscated 0.2 grams of methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia used for marijuana.

Lirette is facing a felony charge of threatening to perform an act of violence, and multiple charges of larceny and drug charges.

Lirette will appear in court again on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.