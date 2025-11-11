Posted: Nov 11, 2025 1:19 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2025 1:19 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Copan woman is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting someone.

35-year-old Rashell Hodge was charged on Monday with aggravated assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 29, Hodge allegedly attacked the victim during an altercation and struck the victim multiple times. Hodge allegedly broke the victim’s orbital bone and cheekbone. The victim required medical attention at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center.

Hodge will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. She posted a $10,000 bond.