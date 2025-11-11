Posted: Nov 11, 2025 3:37 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2025 3:37 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is warning residents of a possible scam.

According to a Facebook post from the BPD, scammers are posing as the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) and asking for payment, however the address for payment and vehicle tags in question are not legitimate.

The BPD asks drivers to check the photo of the license plate and description of the vehicle to confirm the vehicle belongs to that owner.

For questions, residents are encouraged to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.