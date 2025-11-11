News
Bartlesville City Council to Hold Special Workshop
The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special workshop meeting next Monday evening.
According to an agenda, Director of Engineering Micah Siemers will present staff recommendations for general obligation bond projects and the one-half cent sales tax in preparation for the capital election in February 2026.
Next Monday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the first floor conference room of Bartlesville City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.
