Posted: Nov 12, 2025 5:59 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2025 11:03 AM
Bartlesville City Hall Delays Opening Until 9 a.m. Today Due to a Water Leak
Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., will delay opening until 9 a.m. today due to a water leak nearby that has resulted in no water service or fire suppression inside the building.
Crews are working to repair the leak and restore service as soon as possible. Notice of further delays, if necessary, will be posted on the City website, www.cityofbartlesville.org and Facebook page, City of Bartlesville GOV.
