Posted: Nov 13, 2025 3:04 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2025 3:04 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Copan man is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting someone.

37-year-old Cody Roelfs was charged on Thursday with aggravated assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 29, Roelfs and another suspect, allegedly identified as Rashell Hodge, allegedly struck the victim multiple times. The victim allegedly needed medical treatment for facial reconstruction.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Roelfs allegedly punched the victim so hard that the victim had no recollection of the encounter.

Roelfs will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. He posted a $10,000 bond.