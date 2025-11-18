Posted: Nov 18, 2025 7:47 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 7:47 PM

Brian McSweeney

The South Coffeyville Public School bond appears to have failed by one vote for a second time. The previous bond proposal failed by one vote in August.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, 59.78% of voters favored the new proposal with 40.22% voting against. School bond elections require 60% of the vote to pass.

The newest $1.4 million proposal would have provided for roof repairs, concrete and sidewalk repairs, new windows and new air conditioning units. The new bond would have also provided for security upgrades and a storm shelter.

There was 100 more votes in Tuesday's election than in the August bond election. There was 363 total ballots cast, with 217 votes in favor of the bond and 146 against.