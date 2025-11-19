Posted: Nov 19, 2025 5:27 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2025 5:27 AM

Chase Almy

The annual White Rose Luminary Service will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at the White Rose Mausoleum, offering the community a quiet and heartfelt opportunity to honor and remember loved ones. The event features dozens of luminaries, simple paper sacks weighted with sand and lit by LED candles, placed throughout the mausoleum’s halls, each bearing a card with the name of the person being remembered and the name of the individual or family honoring them.

During the service, Rosie Swindell will read the names of those being memorialized, while Joe Todd will read the names inscribed on the cemetery’s Military Killed in Action and Bodies Not Recovered monument, ensuring those who served are recognized with dignity. The soft glow of the luminaries and the solemn readings create a reflective atmosphere that has made this annual gathering a meaningful tradition for many local families.

After the ceremony, attendees are welcome to take their luminary and place it on the grave of their loved one. Participation is open to all, loved ones do not need to be buried at White Rose Cemetery to be honored. For more information, residents can call 918-338-4070 or email whiterose@cityofbartlesville.org